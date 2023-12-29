Joe Giudice Spending New Year with Ex Teresa and Daughters in Bahamas

Joe Giudice is enjoying some quality time with his family this holiday season, because his ex-wife, Teresa, and their daughters flew to the Bahamas to celebrate New Year's together.

Joe shared the family pics Friday, showing him posing in front of a Christmas tree with his 4 daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana ... as well as a pic of the kids with him and Teresa.

As you know, Joe was deported to his native Italy in 2019 after serving 3 years in prison for fraud ... so the ladies had no choice but to travel internationally to see him in the islands.

Teresa's new hubby, Luis Ruelas, also took the trip with the ladies ... with everyone cheesin' together in one of the pics.

Joe's daughters spent Christmas 2021 with him in Italy, but before you assume Teresa making the trek to see her ex is an awkward situation ... remember, they've kept things very copacetic.

The 2 still seem to have a great relationship, despite their divorce being finalized in 2020 -- Teresa told E! News last month that the family's plan was for everyone to spend the holidays with Joe ... and aying the kids were "so excited."