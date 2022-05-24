Kurt Angle Undergoes 2 Knee Replacements, 'Rehab's Going To Be a Bitch!'

Play video content Twitter / @RealKurtAngle

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle just underwent a brutal procedure on Tuesday -- the American Hero had BOTH his knees replaced ... but, luckily, he says everything went off without a hitch!!

The Olympic gold medalist posted a video from the hospital bed minutes ago ... shouting out his fans for their well-wishes and detailing the long road of recovery ahead.

"Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes for my 2 knee replacement surgeries today," Angle said Tuesday. "So far so good."

"I realize rehab is going to be a bitch, but I'm ready for it."

The 53-year-old laughed about his legs feeling numb due to an epidural he received for the procedure ... appearing to be in good spirits.

Of course, the dude's had his fair share of pain over the years -- Angle won a gold medal in wrestling in 1996 with a broken neck and went on to join the then-WWF in 1998, where he would reach iconic heights as a performer.

The technical wrestler made a name for himself all over the wrestling circuit -- fighting for various promotions such as WWF/WWE, ECW, NJPW, and Total Nonstop Action.

In 2017, WWE enshrined the 4-time champion into its Hall of Fame, capping off a remarkable career from one of the greatest wrestlers to step inside the squared circle.