WWE's Sasha Banks Parties With Steve Aoki At Concert After Suspension

Sasha Banks was living it up with Steve Aoki at a concert this past weekend ... after being suspended by WWE for refusing to wrestle and walking out of "Monday Night Raw."

The WWE superstar clearly looked unbothered on stage with the famous DJ, as the two partied hard with Snoop Dogg's son, Cordell Broadus, in front of a packed crowd.

In the clip, Sasha is right in the mix behind Steve, who had the building jumping when he started playing Lil Nas X's and Jack Harlow's "INDUSTRY BABY" track.

Sasha Banks on stage last night with Steve Aoki pic.twitter.com/usmFda0qcR — ʙʟᴀᴄᴋᴀɢᴀʀ ʙᴏʟᴛᴀɢᴏɴ (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) May 21, 2022 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG

As we previously reported, Sasha Banks and her tag team partner, Naomi, were suspended by WWE on Friday for abandoning Monday's show and skipping out on their match.

Smackdown announcer Michael Cole informed the audience during the telecast that both women were out indefinitely and effectively stripped of their tag team titles.

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. pic.twitter.com/8xhJe0l5bV — WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2022 @WWE

Sasha's appearance on stage at Steve's concert is the first time she was seen at such a large venue since WWE announced the ban.