Stephanie McMahon Taking Leave Of Absence From WWE ... To Focus on Family
5/19/2022 1:43 PM PT
Shocking news coming from Stephanie McMahon -- the chief brand officer of WWE is temporarily stepping down from her role on Friday to be with her family.
"As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE," she said on Twitter. "WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family."
The announcement is a complete surprise ... but the response has been overly supportive from wrestling fans.
It's unclear what the reason behind the absence is -- although 45-year-old Steph's husband, Triple H, recently revealed he nearly died due to a health scare ... vowing his wrestling career was over.
McMahon -- Vince's daughter -- has been part of WWE since 2000 ... and was an in-ring performer for 18 years.
Stephanie was made EVP of Creative Writing 2007 ... and switched over to CBO in 2013, where she has remained ever since.