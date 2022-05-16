Hall of Famer Ric Flair Announces Final Wrestling Match This Summer

WWE legend Ric Flair is back wrestling ... the Hall of Famer just announced he'll be returning to the squared circle this summer for the last time in his storied career.

The 16-time World Heavyweight champion's opponent is not yet known.

It's been a while since we've seen "The Nature Boy" in action ... Ric's last match was against the icon Sting when he was still a member of TNA Impact.

In 2008, Flair officially retired from the WWE after the "Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels defeated him in a match -- where his career was on the line -- at WrestleMania 24.

Rumors about Ric's in-ring return intensified after the 73-year-old posted a video of him training with former TNA superstar Jay Lethal.

In the clip, the "dirtiest player in the game" showed fans who question if he's lost a step that he still knows his way around the ring ... executing some of his signature moves.

"Someone Had The Audacity This Weekend To Ask Me If I Can Still Do This. I Said “Really??? Naitch Don’t Play!” WOOOOO! @thelethaljay" Flair wrote at the time.

Flair's wrestling career is extensive ... since breaking into the industry in 1972, "Naitch" has wrestled for every notable promotion there is -- namely, NJPW, WCW, WWE/WWF, and NWA.