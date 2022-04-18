WWE Legend Ric Flair Shows He Can Still Wrestle At Age 73 ... 'Naitch Don't Play'

Play video content Instagram / @ricflairnatureboy

Ric Flair is silencing those who question if he's lost his wrestling mojo by showing he can still hang inside the squared circle ... and even still has a few moves up his sleeve.

"Nature Boy" -- regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers ever for his iconic run in WCW and WWE -- posted video with former TNA superstar Jay Lethal ... and the Hall of Famer looked damn good!

The 73-year-old was "styling and profiling" throughout the video, using some of his signature moves on Lethal ... and it's clear the former 16X World Heavyweight Champion hasn't lost too much off his fastball.

"Someone Had The Audacity This Weekend To Ask Me If I Can Still Do This. I Said “Really??? Naitch Don’t Play!” WOOOOO! @thelethaljay" Flair wrote on social media.

Of course, Flair and Lethal have a history together. In 2010, Lethal interrupted Flair during a segment on TNA's Impact Wrestling and impersonated the Nature Boy's boisterous persona the entire time -- and the crowd got a kick out of it.

Flair and Lethal got into a "Woo Off" ... in one of the most memorable moments in TNA history.

Wooooooooooooooooooooo!!

Flair's career spans over 50 years, and he's wrestled for various promotions such as AWA, NJPW, WCW, WWF/WWE, and most recently, NWA -- where he returned at age 73 last year.

Naitch has one of the most decorated careers in sports entertainment and served as an inspiration to many of the upcoming superstars in the sports entertainment world.

At WrestleMania 38, his friend and mentor Triple H left his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring, signifying he was officially retiring from the biz.

Flair got emotional when talking about HHH's career to a Dallas radio station ... saying he was "heartbroken" over "The Game's" retirement.