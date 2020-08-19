Ric Flair to NFL's George Kittle After $75 Mil Contract, 'You're Jet Flyin Now!'

Play video content Breaking News 95.7 The Game

Ric Flair just gave some amazing advice to NFL tight end George Kittle after the 49ers star signed his new $75 million contract -- DON'T GET DIVORCED!

It's a hilarious moment that all went down during a live radio interview on the Bay Area's 95.7 The Game ... when the hosts brought in Flair to surprise Kittle, who happens to be a massive WWE fan.

"Yeah, it’s the Nature Boy Ric Flair! Congratulations George Kittle. You’re limousine riding and jet flying!!"

Kittle was rendered speechless -- which is saying a lot for him ... ultimately saying he couldn't believe he was on the phone with one of the all-time great pro wrestlers!

Flair was so impressed with Kittle's new 5-year, $75 million contract extension with the SF 49ers ... he offered up some financial advice to the 26-year-old.

"Listen, stay married. That $15 million could go real fast if you get divorced!"

Flair was referring to Kittle's $18 mil signing bonus -- but fudged the numbers. It's fine. You get the point.

Bottom line ... Flair is stoked. Kittle is stoked.