Ric Flair to NFL's George Kittle After $75 Mil Contract, 'You're Jet Flyin Now!'

NFL's George Kittle Surprise Call from Ric Flair After New Contract ... 'You're Jet Flyin Now!'

8/19/2020 4:10 PM PT
WHOLE LOTTA WOOOOOOOOO
95.7 The Game

Ric Flair just gave some amazing advice to NFL tight end George Kittle after the 49ers star signed his new $75 million contract -- DON'T GET DIVORCED!

It's a hilarious moment that all went down during a live radio interview on the Bay Area's 95.7 The Game ... when the hosts brought in Flair to surprise Kittle, who happens to be a massive WWE fan.

"Yeah, it’s the Nature Boy Ric Flair! Congratulations George Kittle. You’re limousine riding and jet flying!!"

Kittle was rendered speechless -- which is saying a lot for him ... ultimately saying he couldn't believe he was on the phone with one of the all-time great pro wrestlers!

Flair was so impressed with Kittle's new 5-year, $75 million contract extension with the SF 49ers ... he offered up some financial advice to the 26-year-old.

"Listen, stay married. That $15 million could go real fast if you get divorced!"

Flair was referring to Kittle's $18 mil signing bonus -- but fudged the numbers. It's fine. You get the point.

Bottom line ... Flair is stoked. Kittle is stoked.

And, there's only one way to end this post: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!

