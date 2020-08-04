NFL's George Kittle Gets Massive Master Chief Tat, Halo Fan For Life!

Breaking News

The San Francisco 49ers will have a super soldier on their roster this season -- 'cause tight end George Kittle just got a HUGE tat of legendary video game character Master Chief!!

The 26-year-old is an avid gamer when he's not catching TDs ... and one of his all-time favorites is the mega-successful "Halo" video game series.

So, Kittle decided to put his love for the game on permanent display -- getting Halo's lead character yatted on his right forearm ... and the finished product is AWESOME!!

Kittle -- sporting a COVID mask for safety! -- hit up Neon Dragon tattoo studio in Iowa ... and got the work done just in time for the season.

"If you ever doubted my love of 🎮 and @Halo you won't do so now," Kittle said.

"I've got Master Chief with me always."