Pats Kicker Justin Rohrwasser Gets Three Percenters Tattoo Removed

Exclusive

Justin Rohrwasser has delivered on his promise ... the Patriots kicker has removed a controversial tattoo from his arm after a public outcry, TMZ Sports has learned.

The tattoo in question is the logo for the "Three Percenters" -- a group some experts have described as a dangerous right-wing militia. Some chapters reportedly associate with "extreme racist groups."

The 23-year-old kicker claimed he got the tat when he was 18 because he thought it was a patriotic tribute to the military -- not knowing the group has been associated with some pretty bad stuff.

After the Patriots selected Rohrwasser with the 159th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft back in April, he received some major blowback online ... and later vowed to remove it from his body,.

"It's shameful that I had it on there ignorantly," Rohrwasser told WBZ-TV ... "That's not who I am."

Now, multiple sources confirm ... the tat is gone for good.

We're told the former Marshall kicker began the removal process almost immediately after the NFL Draft ... and described the process as physically painful.

Rohrwasser has apologized for the tattoo multiple times -- and told WBZ-TV, "I’m sorry for all my family that have to defend me. Putting them in that compromising position is one of the biggest regrets I’ll ever have, so to them, I’m sorry.