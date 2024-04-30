Travis Kelce Covers Taylor Swift's Arm With Kisses At Las Vegas Gala

Play video content

Travis Kelce seems head over heals in love with Taylor Swift ... so much so that he made a very public display of affection toward his pop superstar girlfriend -- and it was all caught on video!

As the world already knows, the famous couple was hanging out this weekend at a charity event in Las Vegas -- where Travis couldn't keep his paws -- or his lips -- off Taylor.

Check out this new footage posted to X ... Travis is standing behind Taylor with his hands all over her as she tries to speak to someone next to her.

The NFL star then starts kissing Taylor up and down her arm as she suddenly swings around to flash her lover a big smile. Clearly, Taylor enjoyed every second of their tender moment.

As we previously reported ... Taylor and Travis attended Saturday's fourth annual Patrick Mahomes 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in Vegas at the Bellagio Hotel in Vegas.

Of course, they were joined by Travis' fellow KC Chiefs teammate, Patrick, and his wife, Brittany, both of whom run the foundation to provide support to underprivileged communities.