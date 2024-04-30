Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Travis Kelce Covers Taylor Swift's Arm With Kisses At Las Vegas Gala

Travis Kelce Ravishes Taylor Swift With Kisses In New Video ...

HANDS ALL OVER EACH OTHER

Travis Kelce seems head over heals in love with Taylor Swift ... so much so that he made a very public display of affection toward his pop superstar girlfriend -- and it was all caught on video!

As the world already knows, the famous couple was hanging out this weekend at a charity event in Las Vegas -- where Travis couldn't keep his paws -- or his lips -- off Taylor.

taylor swift and travis kelce

Check out this new footage posted to X ... Travis is standing behind Taylor with his hands all over her as she tries to speak to someone next to her.

The NFL star then starts kissing Taylor up and down her arm as she suddenly swings around to flash her lover a big smile. Clearly, Taylor enjoyed every second of their tender moment.

LAS VEGAS AUCTION
Instagram/@HarrySanta

As we previously reported ... Taylor and Travis attended Saturday's fourth annual Patrick Mahomes 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in Vegas at the Bellagio Hotel in Vegas.

taylor swift and travis kelce
Instagram/@laurendoor

Of course, they were joined by Travis' fellow KC Chiefs teammate, Patrick, and his wife, Brittany, both of whom run the foundation to provide support to underprivileged communities.

But the real question is ... what does all this mean for Taylor and Travis? Could wedding bells be in their future? Time will tell.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later