Travis Kelce Gets New Contract, Highest Paid Tight End In NFL

Travis Kelce was already having an amazing 2024 ... he won Super Bowl LVIII, he's dating the biggest star in the world, and now he's getting a new, fat contract extension -- making him the richest tight end in the NFL!

The 34-year-old perennial Pro Bowler agreed to a two-year extension on Monday ... and even though the amount hasn't been disclosed, reports say it's enough to make him the highest-paid TE in the league.

Of course, it's well deserved. Kelce is arguably the best tight end in the NFL -- and one of the greatest ever -- already racking up 74 receiving touchdowns and 11,328 yards since being drafted in 2013 (3rd round pick).

The 11-thousand-plus yards, despite the fact he's still playing, is the most ever by a tight end.

Kelce -- who has already made nearly $90 million in NFL earnings -- has won three Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

"I told yall I’ll never let him leave!!" Mahomes said after the news broke of his record-breaking extension. "Congrats my guy!"

The news comes on the heels of Kelce, Swift, and the Mahomes hangin' in Las Vegas over the weekend ... where they hit up Patrick's charity gala, and then partied at XS.