Farrah Abraham Timeline of Ups and Downs

Farrah Abraham's gone through plenty of twists and turns over the past few years ... and she's been anything but boring!

While she initially tried to raise her public profile by appearing in MTV's "Teen Mom" in 2009, she pulled a hard left turn and starred in two porno flicks -- how's that for a change-up?

Fame came with a price, though, as being arrested for both DUI and for getting physical with hotel and club workers tarnished her image in ways she hadn't expected.