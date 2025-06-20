Farrah Abraham Creates Naughty A.I. Bot Twin That Might Replace Her OnlyFans

Farrah Abraham's diving headfirst into the world of artificial intelligence -- and thinking about taking a step back from OnlyFans -- after teaming up with the chatbot platform Joi AI to create her digital doppelgänger that's allowing fans to turn their wildest fantasies into full-on reality.

We've got stunning pics to show how lifelike Farrah's A.I. twin really is ... just take a peek at our gallery -- the "Teen Mom" alum is dressed in an array of curve-hugging 'fits for users to savor. But remember ... it's not actually her!

And that's the whole point of her new endeavor -- Farrah tells TMZ she's focused on Joi AI because she can give her dedicated fans exactly what they want on demand -- which is just simply impossible in her jam-packed day-to-day life.

And better yet -- she says her Joi AI twin is cheaper than receiving an actual personal message from her ... so it's a win for everyone!

So ... what does A.I. Farrah do, exactly? The short answer -- everything. The reality star and businesswoman played coy while speaking to TMZ about the NSFW details -- but teased she's confident subscribers can live out their naughtiest ideas while feeling sexually empowered.

She even suggests couples take a crack at it, reasoning her A.I. tool can give them ideas in the bedroom -- almost like a personal sex therapist.

And for those just looking to chat? There’s a free option with limited access each month.

Get this -- the budding comedian is so into A.I. that she's considering parting with platforms that haven't gotten with the times ... namely, OnlyFans. She says the content creation platform has too many restrictions and even banned her page for a few days over censorship issues -- something she says cost her money.