Farrah Abraham Says 'Teen Mom' Doesn't Have the Budget to Bring Her Back

Play video content TMZ.com

Farrah Abraham is making it loud and clear -- she ain't heading back to her "Teen Mom" roots, telling TMZ it’s because she’s too pricey for the network to afford.

We caught up with Farrah, and she made it crystal clear -- Paramount just doesn’t have the budget to bring her back, so she has to respect her time and look out for her child.

Catch the clip -- Farrah goes deep, saying at the end of the day it’s not really her fault she’s not returning, so fans can stop bombarding her with questions about her returning to the show.

Farrah also spills on the pressure she feels with everyone’s expectations for her to return, pointing out people even ask her why the show is using reunion photos without her.

Play video content TMZ Studios

The reality star isn’t distancing herself from the concept, though. She tells us she’s been pitching a "Teen Mom" retrospective to other networks and divisions that actually have the budget to fund the project, instead of wasting time on a show that’s in a lull.