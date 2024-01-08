Farrah Abraham Sued For Assault and Battery By Security Guard Over 2022 Incident

Farrah Abraham is being taken to court by a security guard who claims she slapped her back in 2022.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Farrah is being sued by a female security guard -- claiming she suffered lost wages and incurred a bunch of medical expenses for what she says went down 2 years ago.

She says she was working at Grandmaster Recorders when she was advised by other security officers of a fight on the roof, and was working on escorting Farrah off the property "due to her assaultive behavior with other customers."

The docs say it was during the escort that things turned physical -- with Farrah allegedly striking the security guard on the side of the face, which she says left her with an eye injury, other facial injuries, and psychological trauma.

As we reported, Farrah was accused of acting belligerently at the venue and was asked to leave, but refused. We were told paramedics on the scene called cops for backup, and a citizen's arrest for battery was ultimately made.

Our sources say Farrah was quickly released after being taken into custody ... and the security guard is now seeking unspecified damages over it all.