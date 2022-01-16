Farrah Abraham Arrested for Battery at Hollywood Nightclub

Play video content TMZ.com

Farrah Abraham was arrested Saturday night, after allegedly slapping a security guard at a club ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources say, Farrah allegedly slapped a security guard at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood, where she and a friend were partying. An eyewitness tells TMZ someone in the club allegedly assaulted them ... someone described as a Farrah "hater."

Farrah allegedly got belligerent and was asked to leave the club but refused. At some point, she allegedly slapped the guard.

We're told initially cops weren't called. Rather, someone called for paramedics and when they arrived they say someone -- presumably Farrah -- was so belligerent they called the cops for backup.

Someone made a citizen's arrest -- we're assuming it's the security guard but we haven't confirmed. Farrah was taken into custody and released shortly thereafter.

No one was injured. No word on whether Farrah will be charged.

