Farrah Abraham, Not Shading Jenelle But I'm Not The One With CPS Issues

Farrah Abraham wants everyone to know she's in a better place in life than her archnemesis Jenelle Evans -- but is adamant she's not throwing shade... while throwing shade.

She tells TMZ she's worked hard to become a great single parent but says the same can't be said for her former "Teen Mom" costar ... who urged for a "welfare check" to be conducted at her home despite having recent encounters with Child Protective Services herself.

After Farrah posted a bunch of videos and photos of her new BF on a trip to Turks and Caicos her social media was flooded with negative comments, including people calling for CPS to get involved. Jenelle clearly agreed by posting and then deleting a Facebook story Tuesday saying that someone should do a welfare check on Farrah's daughter because she seemed unstable.

After hitting back at Jenelle's concerns on her IG Stories, Farrah adds the CPS calls have devastated her ... and she wants to keep it out of her family/dating dynamics -- especially with a brand-spankin' new man in the picture.

Basically, Farrah says life at home with her 14-year-old daughter Sophia is a dream ... unlike Jenelle -- whom she implies invites "abusive men into her life."

Remember ... TMZ reported a little over a week ago Jenelle's 14-year-old son Jace was hospitalized after running away from home -- his fourth attempt, including the time in September the same day Jenelle's husband, David Eason, was accused of roughing him up.

Our sources say CPS officials are concerned about Jace ... and if he runs away again, he could end up in a juvenile detention facility.

