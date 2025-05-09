Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans End Bitter Feud Over Vegas Dinner
Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans are finally ready to let bygones be bygones after years locked in a bitter feud ... and they sealed the decision over Mexican food in Las Vegas.
The "Teen Mom" alums made nice and let go of the bitterness over grub Thursday night at Lucia -- a restaurant at Virgin Hotels.
And the pair did not dine alone ... they were also joined by fellow "Teen Mom" star Ashley Jones, who also formerly feuded with Farrah, and just like Jenelle, she's recently single.
Farrah and Jenelle have been exchanging barbs on social media for years ... and it got so contentious in 2023, Jenelle called for someone to do a “welfare check” on Farrah’s daughter, Sophia -- because “Her mom seems very unstable in her videos online.”
Of course, Farrah responded in kind -- blasting Evans for not having her own house in order with estranged husband David Eason.
Sources tell TMZ the dinner plans began cooking a few weeks ago when Jenelle blindly reached out to Farrah to congratulate her on the success of her well-received comedy debut at Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club in New York City.
Notably, Jenelle is set to take over the venue with a divorce party next month.
The trio apparently chatted about motherhood, Jenelle's new life in Vegas, summer plans, and more during their friendly reunion.
Whatever the earlier bad blood was about ... it seems all it took was some margs and Sin City to start anew.