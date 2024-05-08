Farrah Abraham Seems to Shade Jenelle Evans 'Teen Mom' Return

Farrah Abraham never seems to miss an opportunity to roast her nemesis Jenelle Evans ... and she kinda did again for her going back to 'Teen Mom' ... albeit, very politely.

The former reality star and content creator posted a video Wednesday that touched on the big news this week ... namely, that Jenelle is returning to MTV's hit show, and the one that made her famous years ago.

Play video content

Farrah is somewhat sarcastic in her review of the update -- saying there's no one better to come back to the cast than JE ... while noting she doesn't think she'd go back to the show.

FA says you can't heal where you were sick ... advice she's sending Jenelle's way -- with the implication being, going back to 'Teen Mom' won't help JE move forward. She also says 'TM' needs to put mental health first ... something she clearly doesn't think the show prioritizes.

While Farrah goes on her spiel here, she seems to take a slight dig at Evans' estranged husband David Eason -- who's been accused of getting physical with Jenelle's son. As you know, Jenelle has ended things with David ... and seems intent on putting him in the rearview.

Anyway, Farrah says she thinks Jenelle is clearly in a broken situation -- and in what certainly sounds like a job ... she says she's sad to hear her OnlyFans didn't come through for her.

This isn't a new feud between the two 'Teen Mom' queens ... Jenelle took a shot at Farrah in December, asking if Farrah's daughter, Sophia, needed a welfare check while her mom posted a ton of photos and vids with her boyfriend in Turks & Caicos, no Sophia in sight.

Play video content NOVEMBER 2023

Of course, Farrah responded in kind -- blasting Evans for not having her own house in order.

With this latest clip of her weighing in on the 'Teen Mom' news ... it feels like things might still be icy between them -- although does say she wishes Jenelle luck. Take it for what it's worth.