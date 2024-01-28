Farrah Abraham Blasts Proposed Social Media Ban in Florida

Play video content TMZ.com

Farrah Abraham's not happy about a proposed bill in Florida that would ban kids from social media, saying the legislation targets victims instead of addressing the real issue.

Here's the deal ... a new bill passed through the Florida House of Representatives Wednesday that will cut off anyone under the age of 16 from getting a social media account with the hope that it will protect kids' mental health.

We talked to Farrah on Friday, and she thinks the total opposite is true -- that social media's great for kids, and limiting their access could limit their creativity ... not to mention affecting their branding and potential income.

She's also worried blocking kids from social media will put a dent in their mental strength and training ... arguing that putting children in a bubble ain't doing them any favors.

If lawmakers want to moderate social media, FA says they should focus on predators who make social media unsafe. Her point is ... kids, like her daughter Sophia, shouldn't be kicked off a platform when the "criminals" preying on children are allowed to run rampant.

For instance, she says her 14-year-old -- who has more than 800k followers -- gets DM'd by grown men on social media, and on Cameo they ask her for feet pics.

She suggests instructional online modules should be created to educate more kids on Internet dangers.

FWIW, Farrah says she's taken online safety courses which have really helped her, and she's passed those lessons on to Sophia.

After we spoke to her, Farrah posted a video reiterating several of the points we covered about making social media safer for kids.

