David Eason Arrested for Allegedly Violating Protective Order, Trespassing

David Eason has been arrested after allegedly violating a domestic violence restraining order and trespassing on public land in North Carolina last week.

TMZ has obtained Eason’s mug shot ... showing the reality TV star unsmiling, black T-shirt on and hands held in front of him.

Eason was held on $1,000 bond ... but, it appears he's paid it and has since been released.

As you know ... last month, Eason was investigated by local authorities in Columbus County, North Carolina when he went on Jenelle Evans' property to recover work tools he said had been left at her property.

He was supervised by a sheriff's deputy, and -- though Jenelle says David wasn't supposed to be there at all -- cops let him pick up his tools.

Officers said he did try to take motorbikes and 4-wheelers from the property ... but, the sheriff's deputy supervising the scene stopped him from leaving with them.

It's unclear what the trespassing on public land charge is for.

Jenelle and David have a complicated relationship. As you know, the 2 separated earlier this year ... this after Eason was charged with one count of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of felony assault by strangulation after allegedly roughing up her 14-year-old, Jace.

Jenelle tells TMZ … "Me and [boyfriend] August [Keen] flew to North Carolina recently to deal with David and his minions breaking into my home and trying to steal my motorcycles, NC law required for me to press charges and file the police report in person, I had to see the magistrate in order for the charges to be filed. To my knowledge David was arrested because of this incident, after I pressed charges via the magistrate."

We've reached out to David about this new arrest ... so far, no word back.