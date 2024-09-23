'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans Takes Her Kids To Motocross Show in Las Vegas

Jenelle Evans and her kids are taking advantage of all their new home has to offer ... hitting up a motorcycle racing event in Las Vegas ... and looking like a happy family.

The reality TV star took her three children to SuperMotocross over the weekend in Sin City, where they hopped on some dirt bikes and rode around the track.

It's been a while since we've seen Jenelle and her 15-year-old son Jace out in public ... he was having a lot of issues back home in North Carolina, running away from the family home multiple times.

Jenelle's since separated from David Eason and moved the kids West to Nevada ... and it looks like they're settling in to their new surroundings with a fun family outing.

August Keen, Jenelle's manager, tells TMZ ... she moved to Las Vegas late in the Spring, but kept it quiet ... buying a house in March and taking a few months to fully move in.

We're told all three of Jenelle's kids are living in Nevada with her full-time... and everyone is doing well.

Jenelle's newly single and, by all accounts, loving her new life ... and it's good to see her out and about with the kiddos.

Check out the pics ... Jenelle and the fam got in full gear to race around the track ... then they watched the pros do their thing.