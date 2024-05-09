Jenelle Evans Eyeing Move to Florida, Wants to Leave North Carolina

Jenelle Evans is looking for a fresh start amid her split from husband David Eason, and that has her considering a big move ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Jenelle is thinking about a move from North Carolina down to Florida after visiting the Sunshine State last week. We're told she toured 2 or 3 homes in the Central Florida area ... not too far from fellow 'Teen Mom' star Briana DeJesus.

This explains why Jenelle and Briana were recently spotted together, but we're told she isn't planning a full-time return to the 'Teen Mom' franchise ... despite her recent appearance in a trailer for "Teen Mom: The Next Chapter."

As for the inspiration for her possible move? Sources tell us Jenelle is looking to move forward, and put her life with David -- which has deep roots in Carolina -- firmly in her past.

Jenelle is serious about relocating ... our sources tell us her move could happen as soon as the next 90 days, but she's also considering just waiting until her divorce is finalized in 8 months.

One thing is clear ... FL is on Jenelle's mind as her next home base, and she's planning all she can, at this point, to make it happen.

It doesn't sound like Jenelle has looped David in on her plan though ... as we're told they're not on speaking terms and haven't been for about 3 months.