'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans Shares Footage From Scary Attempted Break-In

3/2/2024 12:48 PM PT
janelle evans main composite

Jenelle Evans is still reeling from an attempted break-in that took place just days ago ... and it's easy to see why -- 'cause the scary scene was captured on video.

WANDERING THE PROPERTY
TikTok / @jenellelevans

The "Teen Mom 2" star took to TikTok on Saturday to share surveillance footage from her property ... giving fans a first-hand look at the incident she's recently been describing.

Jenelle started out her video by asking people on social media to help her identify the person who trespassed on her property, sorta walking aimlessly around the expansive estate.

TikTok / @jenellelevans

She began to recap the situation for fans ... before letting the security clip do much of the talking for her -- showing a man walk right up to her house at just after 1 AM.

The man, clad in a bright orange jacket, started banging on Jenelle's laundry room door before pulling a sliding glass door off its hinges, according to Evans -- before walking out to Evans' "she shed" where the video picks back up

TikTok / @jenellelevans

Though it's hard to see exactly what's happening, it certainly sounds like the man's rustling with something metal -- possibly a door or lock -- before Jenelle says she hopped out on her front porch and started yelling the Spanish word for police.

janelle evans sub
Getty

Instead of scaring the man, it seems Jenelle just deterred him ... 'cause he starts walking calmly away from the shed -- apologizing but moving at his own pace.

Jenelle says she's terrified since this person hasn't been caught -- and she's even claiming she's dealing with PTSD in the aftermath of the incident.

THE TRAUMATIZING EXPERIENCE

Remember ... Evans told us in a statement through her manager that the police were looking into the incident, but she and her kids were still shaken up. She's since slowly revealed more details about the break-in attempt -- but this is the first time she's dropped footage.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

It's easy to see why ... with this footage showing a very close call indeed.

