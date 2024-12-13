Close-Up Video Shows Kim Kardashian With Guests Inside SKIMS Event

Seen Up Close Chatting With Guests At SKIMS Opening ...

Kim Kardashian didn't let her broken foot get in the way of a good time inside her SKIMS event Thursday night.

Check out new video, obtained by TMZ, which shows the reality star/entrepreneur using a mobility scooter to roll around inside the opening of her SKIMS clothing store in NYC.

As you can see, the camera captures Kim up close, stopping in front of a female guest and giving her a big hug before the two engage in conversation.

Other footage inside the store catches Kim smiling and chatting with another woman in an animated fashion, using her hands to make a point.

By the way, Kim looked amazing in her crème colored corset and tight matching pants.

On Thursday evening ... TMZ published a video of Kim from afar riding her scooter to the outside entrance of her SKIMS store.

You may recall last week, Kim announced on Instagram she had fractured her foot, posting pics of her brace and 2 crutches, although she didn't say how she suffered the injury.