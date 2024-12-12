Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian Uses Mobility Scooter to Get Around After Foot Injury

Kim Kardashian Scooting Along Amid Foot Injury ... Literally!!!

Ridin' Dirty
Kim Kardashian is doing what she can to stay moving amid her recent foot injury ... even enlisting the help of a mobility scooter to get around.

Check it out ... the reality TV star had a less-than-glamorous arrival as she swung by the flagship SKIMs store in New York City Thursday evening.

Kim, who revealed she broke her foot last week, was spotted climbing out of the back of an SUV and onto the walking aid ... which she scooted from the road to the doorway of her business.

kim kardashian broken foot

Alas, since the entrance to the new SKIMs store was located down a number of steps ... Kim was forced to hobble off the scooter and get a hand from one of her security guards in order to make her way inside.

Still, Kim has made it abundantly clear that she will not let her broken foot stand in the way of her plans ... or her fashion.

In fact, over the weekend, Kim notably donned a single black-heeled boot ... even though she was confined to an orthopedic boot on her other foot.

Kim Kardashian Refuses to Give Up Heels Even With Broken Foot

The 'Kardashians' star has yet to reveal how she got injured ... as she only shared she'd be in recovery for a broken foot throughout the holidays.

We're guessing there won't be any rockin' around the Christmas tree for Kim. Sorry, girl!!!

