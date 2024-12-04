Kim Kardashian Wears White Thong Bodysuit, Tights & Heels for E-Bike Ride

Kim Kardashian is seemingly channeling her ex-husband's new wife for her latest bold look ... rocking a white thong bodysuit, tights, and heels for a nighttime e-bike ride.

Check it out ... the SKIMS founder put on a skimpy display for her evening activity, where she straddled an electric bike in an ensemble not exactly fit for the open road. However, Kim did make safety a priority, as she wore a helmet and scarf to protect her head and face from any possible accidents.

The reality TV star's getup was certainly reminiscent of the ones previously worn by Bianca Censori, who wed Kim's ex Kanye West in December 2022. The Yeezy architect is known for her nearly nude signature style, often stepping out in all-tights ensembles or itty-bitty outfits.

It's unclear if Kim intended to replicate Bianca's style with her racy adventure garb ... but the similarities are undeniable.

Nonetheless, Kim appeared proud of her cheeky display, captioning her upload on Instagram ... "enjoy the ride."

We're sure many people did, Kim!!!

Aside from her outfit, Kim also had eyebrows raised over her mystery companion ... a gentleman clad in a camo-print jacket and jeans whizzed by her in a couple shots.

The man's identity has yet to be confirmed ... though, if we were betting people, we'd guess he's one of the Kardashian-Jenners' many security guards.