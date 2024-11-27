Kanye West Drops 'Bomb' Music Video With North, Chicago

Kanye West is dropping a "Bomb" ... releasing the video for his song with daughters North West and Chicago West ... and it's pretty creative.

Ye dropped the video Wednesday on YouTube and it mainly centers around North and Chicago ... driving futuristic vehicles in a race through the desert with some gremlin-like creatures.

The song is off Kanye's "Vultures 2" album and North mostly raps her verse in Japanese. She looks all grown up and is wearing a fur hoodie as she tools through some barren terrain.

Chicago comes into the song a few minutes in and it sounds like she's freestyling ... talking about having fun and going to the beach. Chi looks super cute in the video too.

No appearance from Kanye and folks in the comments say the video looks to be relying on generative AI images.