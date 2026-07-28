'A Toxic Love Story' Ian Diaz Blames Ex-Lawyer as He Works to Toss Prison Sentence

Ian Diaz from Netflix's "A Toxic Love Story" is making moves to try and get out of prison ... and he's throwing his former lawyer under the bus in the process.

TMZ obtained a petition Ian filed, in which he argues his 10-year prison sentence should be vacated due to ineffective counsel at his trial.

Ian claims his former attorney failed to file appropriate paperwork to challenge the government's claims, failed to gather evidence, accept evidence provided to them, and various other things.

He says he reviewed his case file after being sentenced … and believes the evidence undermined the charges brought against him.

Ian says the evidence showed the government "went to the extreme of making assumptions, bending the truth, and outright lying to paint a false narrative of the facts and circumstances surrounding the case."

He claims false statements were used to obtain an indictment against him. Ian believes prosecutors went after him because he was a Deputy of the United States Marshal's Service.

In his filing, Ian says his lawyer also retained a high-profile client during the sentencing phase of Ian's trial … and believes her divided focus led to his harsh sentence.

Ian has been locked up in a Texas prison since his 2023 sentencing ... and he says he has not faced any disciplinary actions behind bars.

The government is working to oppose Ian's request in court. The case is ongoing.

In Netflix's documentary, some evidence was shown suggesting Ian and his then-wife, Angela Diaz, may have worked together to harass his ex-fiancée, Michelle Hadley. The couple allegedly tried to frame Michelle for harassing Angela. They also put Michelle's address on Craigslist ads in an attempt to have her sexually assaulted by posting that she was looking for a "rape fantasy" partner.

Michelle was wrongfully arrested and served three months in jail … before being let out.