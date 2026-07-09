'Tinder Swindler' No Longer Being Sued By Israeli Billionaire Lev Leviev's Family

The so-called "Tinder Swindler" has settled with an Israeli billionaire's family after being sued for allegedly impersonating a member of their family as part of an elaborate ruse to score millions of dollars from women he met on a dating app ... TMZ has learned.

Leviev family attorney Guy Ophir tells TMZ ... both sides reached a settlement and presented it to the Israeli court for approval.

We're told the settlement contains two significant provisions.

First, the man dubbed the "Tinder Swinder" in the Netflix doc, Shimon Hayut, denies allegations that he impersonated the family, but promises never to represent that he's connected to the Leviev family or their various companies going forward.

Secondly, Hayut cannot seek reimbursement of legal costs or attorney fees.

As you know from the Netflix doc, Hayut was accused of posing as Simon Leviev -- an heir to the Leviev family, which made its fortune in diamonds -- to lure women into his web of deceit after meeting them on Tinder. He allegedly conned the women out of an estimated $10 million worldwide while dating them and then dumping them once he had their cash.

Ophir tells TMZ ... the reason for the settlement was twofold ... one, he says Hayut mostly operated outside of Israel, so there were jurisdictional issues with pursuing the matter there. And two, Ophir says there was no point in pursuing the lawsuit anymore because he doesn't think Hayut has any money to pay a judgment anyway.

ICYMI, Hayut was previously convicted of fraud, theft, and forgery related to this case. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison in December 2019 and got out 5 months later.