'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev Says He's Suing Netflix Over Documentary

Play video content TMZ.com

Simon Leviev -- the infamous "Tinder Swindler" who allegedly scammed women out of millions on the dating app -- says he's mounting a legal war against the streaming service that made him famous ... telling TMZ he's suing Netflix.

Simon joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday after being sprung from jail in Georgia -- the country, not the state -- and we asked him about the latest round of allegations against him.

He was arrested back in September after Interpol, the intergovernmental law-enforcement organization, issued a Red Notice -- AKA an international alert -- but Simon says the allegations that led to the alert were totally false.

Simon also doubled down and said the three women in the Netflix documentary who went on camera and claimed he bilked them out of tons of money were lying.

The women -- Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjöholm, and Ayleen Charlotte -- all tell basically the same story ... and we asked Simon straight up why, if they were lying, would they target him specifically ... and ya gotta hear his answer.

Simon says he's taking legal action against Netflix and the women ... but he won't say where he's filed those supposed lawsuits.