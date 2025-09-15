'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev Arrested Abroad After Interpol Notice

Simon Leviev -- the infamous "Tinder Swindler" convicted of scamming women out of millions on the dating app -- has been arrested again ... according to his attorney and officials in the case.

Leviev was detained Sunday morning at the Batumi International Airport, according to multiple reports, located near the Black Sea in the country of Georgia near Russia.

The Georgian Interior Ministry has confirmed Leviev was nabbed at the airport following the issuance of a Red Notice -- AKA an international alert -- from the intergovernmental law-enforcement organization Interpol.

Georgia's Interior Ministry did not elaborate on why Leviev was taken into custody.

Leviev's attorney, who spoke with the Israeli outlet Walla, said he doesn't know why SL was picked up either ... noting the notorious conman had been "traveling freely around the world."

Leviev, born Shimon Yehuda Hayut, first rose to prominence after he was the subject of the 2022 Netflix documentary, "Tinder Swindler," ... which broke down how he connected with women on the app, pretended to be a Russian diamond heir, and swindled his conquests out of money.

Remember, Leviev left Israel in 2011 to avoid sentencing for fraud, theft, and forgery convictions. He later did time in a Finnish prison in 2015 for defrauding women ... he was later returned to Israel in 2017.

He fled his home country shortly after ... with Interpol finally catching him in Greece in 2019. While he was sentenced to 15 months in prison in Israel, he was released after only 5 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We're sure more developments are to come. So, stay tuned.