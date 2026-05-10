‘Summer House’ West Wilson Spotted Chatting with Woman at Friend’s Wedding

Play video content Video: West Wilson Spotted Chatting with Woman at Friend’s Wedding TMZ.com

"Summer House" star West Wilson is turning heads after being seen getting a little cozy with a woman at a friend’s wedding over the weekend.

In video, obtained by TMZ, West is seen mingling and appearing affectionate with a female guest during the celebration ... as online chatter about his relationship status continues to be on everyone's mind.

Check the clip ... at one point, West appears to give the mystery woman a pat on the behind, as well as a kiss on the forehead.

However, sources close to the situation tell TMZ … the gathering was strictly a friend event and included many people from West’s inner circle.

We’re told these are all of West’s friends -- as he’s been posting on IG with them all weekend -- so the vibe was more of a group celebration than anything romantic between him and the girl seen in the video.

Despite the attention the photos are getting, our sources also emphasize that West is still exclusively with Amanda Batula, shutting down speculation that anything outside the relationship is going on.

For now, it appears to be nothing more than a wedding weekend spent socializing with friends, with sources adamant his relationship with Amanda is still going strong.