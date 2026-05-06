West Wilson Says His Nudes Leaked Day of 'Summer House' Reunion Taping

Play video content Video: West Wilson Opens Up About Reunion Leaks And His Own Personal Leaks Show Me Something Sophie Cunningham & West Wilson

The leaks just keep coming for West Wilson ... he says someone posted his nudes the day of the infamous "Summer House" reunion taping.

West told Sophie Cunningham on Wednesday's episode of their "Show Me Something" podcast that his "f***ing nudes leaked."

He said ... "They're not even sexual, they look medical. I'm soft in all of them. I don't even know if the other two are me."

West explained he doesn't know who posted the personal pics ... because he woke up that morning to find his socials had been hacked.

He said he had no clue his nudes were even on the internet, until he got a text about them "five seconds before I walked onstage" for the reunion.

West also sounded off on the leak from the reunion ... and the rumors that he was the one who released the audio of his castmates ripping Amanda Batula to shreds.

The reality star claims he doesn't know who's behind it, but said ... "I'm gonna ask eventually."

All he knows is he's convinced it couldn't have been anyone on the couch with him -- which is also what Kyle Cooke said -- and mused that he thinks there were a bunch of freelancers helping out with the reunion.