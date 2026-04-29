'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard Says Amanda and West Won't Last

Play video content Video: Lindsay Hubbard Doubts Amanda and West’s Relationship Will Last Bravo

Lindsay Hubbard ain't convinced Amanda Batula and West Wilson are in it for the long haul -- she flat-out told Andy Cohen she doubts the controversial couple will last.

The "Summer House" star appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" Tuesday night with Bailey Taylor, and she gave Andy a hard "No" when he asked if they were the real deal.

She also says she thinks their emotional connection likely started way before February, which is when they're claiming things heated up between them. It's all in the clip.

This isn't the first time Lindsay is addressing the drama -- we caught up with her earlier this month, and she told us she wasn't very surprised by the turn of events.

As you know, there were rumors swirling Amanda and West were an item before they confirmed the news in late March ... and they've been shameless about their hookup ever since. They were spotted snogging at a Yankees game just before the "Summer House" reunion filmed last week, and then exited the taping together Thursday night.

While Lindsay isn't too surprised about how things went down, West's ex and Amanda's former bestie Ciara Miller was super hurt by their romance ... and was even heard calling Amanda a "snake" in leaked audio from the explosive reunion.