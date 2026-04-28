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Former 'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera Allegedly Resolves $16K Landlord Beef

Former 'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera Resolves $16K Back Rent Lawsuit

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Ex "Summer House" star Danielle Olivera allegedly failed to pay the rent on a New York apartment ... but a source tells TMZ the reality star fully resolved the matter.

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According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Csaba Kanyaro and Ana Kanyaro sued Danielle over $16,650 in unpaid rent. 

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The lawsuit claimed Danielle failed to pay her $5,550-a-month rent for November 2025, December 2025, and January 2026. The landlords demanded she pay up immediately for the 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,246-square-foot pad in Brooklyn. 

The landlords also demanded that Danielle be kicked out of the home. There has been no movement in the case since January.

A source close to Danielle told, "Rent is fully paid," and claimed the reality star remains on good terms with her landlords.

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