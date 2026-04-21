Todd Chrisley's Creditor On Hunt For $755K Owed Over Online Attack

A former government employee who was awarded $755K from Todd Chrisley after he trashed her on social media is on the hunt for the money she won in court ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Amy Doherty-Heinze -- who worked as a tax official for the Georgia Department of Revenue -- is making moves to collect on the judgment she won against the reality star in late 2024.

Amy filed docs in Tennessee, where she believes Todd and his family currently live, to start the process of collecting the six-figure debt she's owed.

In her lawsuit, Amy claimed Todd “attacked” her and falsely accused her of committing crimes in 2020, following an investigation into Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley. Amy claimed Todd launched a campaign on social media against the Georgia Department of Revenue and its employees, despite her not being involved in the matter.

In 2024, Amy was awarded the six-figure sum as part of her lawsuit.

As part of a separate criminal case, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy, while Julie was ordered to spend 7 years behind bars.