The Chrisleys' Reality Series Features Prison Pardons Journey in New Trailer

The Chrisley family's new Lifetime reality show is about to take you on an emotional rollercoaster -- at least, that’s what the first trailer promises -- and trust us, it’s a wild ride!

Catch the extended Lifetime clip -- "The Chrisleys: Back to Reality" follows Todd and Julie's journey from behind bars to their homecoming, with their determined daughter Savannah fighting for their pardons ... and even some jaw-dropping moments with President Trump pulling strings for their freedom.

Now, there was clearly a lot happening BTS before and after their pardons -- and it’s all captured on camera ... with the family also diving deep into how they were screwed over by relatives, and revealing there’s a score to settle.

But most importantly, it shows snippets of Todd and Julie sitting down to reunite and share their truth following their prison time -- Todd in Florida, and Julie in Kentucky.

Production sources told TMZ the news back in May, shortly after their release -- cameras were set to roll on their journey.