Julie & Todd Chrisley's Prison Release to Be Featured on Family Reality Show

Todd and Julie Chrisley are trading orange jumpsuits and locked cells for street clothes and production crews -- 'cause reality TV cameras are ready to roll on their prison release ... TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell TMZ ... the Chrisley's new Lifetime reality show is already rolling, with cameras tracking Savannah and Chase’s every move. So with their parents now walking out of prison soon, you can bet that'll be a major part of the storyline.

We're told from sources connected to the family that the current production plan is to have cameras rolling in Florida for Todd and in Kentucky for Julie, ready to capture their release and bring back the classic Chrisley chaos.

Our sources say even though the show’s already filming, Lifetime cameras weren’t rolling on Tuesday when Savannah got the bombshell call from President Donald Trump himself -- telling her he’s pardoning her parents.

It’s a major plot twist for the production team, who originally planned to focus on Savannah and Chase navigating life without their parents -- who were initially only gonna make cameo appearances via prison phone calls.