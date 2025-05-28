Joe Exotic Slams White House After Trump Pardons Todd and Julie Chrisley

Joe Exotic let his inner tiger come out Tuesday ... absolutely blasting Donald Trump for pardoning Todd and Julie Chrisley while he continues to sit in prison with no word on his appeal.

ICYMI ... 47 issued a full pardon for the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars, who have been serving their combined 19-year prison sentence after they were found guilty in 2022 on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion.

The "Tiger King" star swiftly unloaded his frustrations, writing in a press release he shared on X ... "I have never been more disappointed in my life that President Trump is pardoning all of these people that have actually committed crimes and yet the President leaves me in here as an innocent man."

Further venting his anger, he added in a separate tweet ... "I guess being innocent is not enough in America." He also questioned why "the entire world can see" he's innocent while the White House "refuses to acknowledge" what he believes is evidence of perjury committed against him in Season 2 of "Tiger King."

As we reported last week ... he shared the same confusion with us when we caught up with him following the deportation of his husband, Jorge Marquez Flores, from the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth in Texas.

Joe is serving a 21-year sentence for a murder-for-hire plot against his foe, Carole Baskin, and has routinely pleaded his case across social media, hoping to win over Trump ... but so far, his wishes have gone unanswered.

While Joe is absolutely gobsmacked by the Chrisleys' win ... their family is elated.