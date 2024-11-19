Joe Exotic Hopes Bowen Yang's 'SNL' Impression Leads to Trump Pardon

Joe Exotic isn't offended one bit by Bowen Yang's impersonation of him on "Saturday Night Live" ... in fact, he's hoping to use the exposure to his advantage.

The "Tiger King" star tells TMZ ... he's given Bowen's impression his stamp of approval, praising the comedian for his accurate take. Not only does Joe think 'SNL' nailed his look -- applauding the mullet and the mustache -- he feels Bowen came very close to matching his voice.

He notes Bowen did a much better job at impersonating him than John Cameron Mitchell did in Peacock's "Joe vs Carole."

Per Joe, he was originally asleep when the sketch -- where Bowen, as Joe, asks to become Donald Trump's new Federal Fish and Wildlife director -- aired in real-time. He says he was alerted to the bit when his fellow inmates began screaming and hollering for him to come and watch.

While Joe says he was completely stunned by the 'SNL' spoof, he admits he does have a big ask of President-elect Trump ... he's hoping to get a pardon from DT and is hoping the attention may help him achieve this -- on top of his genuine request to be appointed to the cabinet.

According to Joe, his prisoner counselor even told him the "world is talking about me" thanks to the sketch.

Though, it's Trump nominee for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, who Joe thinks could actually help him out ... as the former congressman said in 2022 he'd pardon Joe if he ever became president.