Trump, Jelly Roll and Other Celebrities Hit Up UFC 309

Saturday night's UFC 309 event was packed with famous folks, including the Prez elect, members of his would-be cabinet, and some big celebs.

Donald Trump was front and center, which meant First Buddy Elon Musk was right by his side to watch the action at Madison Square Garden.

But that's just for starters. RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy and Mike Johnson all watched as Jon Jones took the wind out of Stipe Miocic's sails in the third round to defend his heavyweight title.

Lots of other stars showed up, including Jelly Roll, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Kiedis, Tom Aspinall, Triple H and Karl Anthony Towns.

Trump was gleeful as he watched the action, and some of the fighters -- especially Jones -- paid homage to him in the packed arena.

One of the greatest feats of strength I have seen on these nights



Michael Chandler rises twice before finally falling to Oliveira pic.twitter.com/gukIwzUdAV — Boston Cashews (@BostonCashews5) November 17, 2024 @BostonCashews5

And you gotta see the end of the Michael Chandler/Charles Oliveira fight ... it's awesome!