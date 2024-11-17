Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jon Jones Does Trump Dance after KO at UFC 309

Donald Trump I'm The 47th President .... And The Heavyweight UFC Champ ... Sort Of

UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones put on his dance moves after his big win Saturday night, doing a Donald Trump swivel right before the eyes of the newly crowned 47th president.

Here's how it all went down ... Trump was sitting near The Octagon to watch the MMA matchups -- one of his favorite past times -- with his posse, namely Elon Musk, RFK Jr., Dana White, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard and Mike Johnson.

Trump got to see up close Jones beat the hell out of his opponent, Stipe Miocic. In the third round, Jones delivered a spinning back kick that dropped Miocic to his knees, prompting the ref to stop the bout.

After his win, Jones surprised the crowd by giving Trump an unexpected gift.

Check out the video/photos ... Jones was still in the Octagon when he turned to Trump and did his little DT dance.

Then Jones hopped over the Octagon's fence with his title belt and kneeled down to hand it to Trump.

The two then shook hands and shared a friendly chat, likely touching upon Trump's historic victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

As we reported ... Trump was the main attraction at MSG in New York City during last night's UFC event, walking in to the arena to thunderous applause from the crowd.

Trump is definitely on a roll.