Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor To MMA Fight After Win Over Tyson

Jake Paul had a massive victory over Mike Tyson on Friday night ... and he wasted no time once again trolling Conor McGregor for an MMA fight.

Jake beat Tyson by a unanimous decision after what many considered a lackluster bout ... and immediately turned his sights to CM ... reigniting the feud.

In his early Saturday message, Jake posted to X ... "Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t."

JP also threw some shade CM's way after the big fight ... claiming the guy wouldn't be able to handle the smoke.

Of course ... this is nothing new ... Jake has been calling out Conor for years now ... saying even in an Octagon, under UFC rules, he'd KO the Irish star.

For his part ... CM has responded a few times -- mostly dismissing Jake as a "little dweeb of a thing" -- but he's never shut the door on a possible fight.