Mike Tyson's Bare Ass Exposed During Pre-Jake Paul Fight Interview

Viewers tuning in early to the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match were just treated to quite the sight -- Iron Mike's bare ass!!

The scene unfolded merely minutes ago inside an AT&T Stadium locker room ... as the 58-year-old legend was giving a pre-fight interview to his son, Amir.

Netflix done messed up the streaming, Mike Tyson kissed his son, followed by the cameras showing his ass before trying to pan up 💀 #TysonPaul pic.twitter.com/WoZRxYaGD9 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 16, 2024 @TreyWallace_

The younger Tyson tried to ask his Pops for his thoughts on the impending tilt with El Gallo ... but Mike wasn't offering up much. So Amir requested a prediction, and when Mike said he'd score a "vicious win" -- the two concluded the interview with "I love yous" and a kiss.

For some reason, though, the cameras stayed on Mike as he walked away from Amir -- and because he was wearing nothing but a jock strap ... everyone following along on the Netflix stream got a great look at Mike's cheeks.

The images all went down during Katie Taylor's scrap with Amanda Serrano ... and the fight's broadcasters didn't mention it -- but check out X, plenty of people sitting at home certainly noticed.