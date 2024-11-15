Mike Tyson's Bare Ass Exposed During Pre-Jake Paul Fight Interview
Mike Tyson Bad Ass!!!
Viewers tuning in early to the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match were just treated to quite the sight -- Iron Mike's bare ass!!
The scene unfolded merely minutes ago inside an AT&T Stadium locker room ... as the 58-year-old legend was giving a pre-fight interview to his son, Amir.
Netflix done messed up the streaming, Mike Tyson kissed his son, followed by the cameras showing his ass before trying to pan up 💀 #TysonPaul pic.twitter.com/WoZRxYaGD9— Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 16, 2024 @TreyWallace_
The younger Tyson tried to ask his Pops for his thoughts on the impending tilt with El Gallo ... but Mike wasn't offering up much. So Amir requested a prediction, and when Mike said he'd score a "vicious win" -- the two concluded the interview with "I love yous" and a kiss.
For some reason, though, the cameras stayed on Mike as he walked away from Amir -- and because he was wearing nothing but a jock strap ... everyone following along on the Netflix stream got a great look at Mike's cheeks.
The images all went down during Katie Taylor's scrap with Amanda Serrano ... and the fight's broadcasters didn't mention it -- but check out X, plenty of people sitting at home certainly noticed.
Mike's fight with Paul is now just minutes away -- here's to hoping he finds some shorts between the locker room and the ring!