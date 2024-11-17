Peanut the Squirrel Shouted Out at UFC 309 and 'SNL'

Peanut the squirrel was on the minds of lots of folks Saturday night, from fighters to comedians.

UFC Fighter Jim Miller uses his victory speech to say justice for Peanut the squirrel and hopes DOGE can clean up the misuse of resources @elonmusk @DOGE pic.twitter.com/JZ5XDgfBiB — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) November 17, 2024 @LegendaryEnergy

The rodent that was suspiciously seized and killed by NY authorities earlier this month was part of a UFC victory speech by one Jim Miller, who told Joe Rogan, - "I've got one thing to say first: we need justice for Peanut. It's not just the squirrel, it's all the kids that went hungry that night, and all the other things that the money and resources could've been put to."

Miller wasn't done ... he invoked DOGE, the Dept. of Government Efficiency, which Trump wants Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead. Elon and Vivek were there as Miller said, "Hopefully that DOGE cleans things up at the State level."

Only fitting ... after all, the fight went down in New York, the same state where officials did what looks like some shady things to seize the squirrel and kill it, under the guise he bit a state employee, yet the decision to end Peanut's life came days before the raid.

And "SNL" took its own shot, with Sarah Sherman playing Peanut's suffering wife, Mrs. Hazelnut, who blurted out, "The cops raided our house and then Peanut bit one, like a damn hero."

Funny though it is, the conduct of county and state officials was really disgusting ... if they really had issues with Peanut, why didn't they just go to the owner's door and talk rather than getting a search warrant and and army of officials to grab the squirrel and kill it.