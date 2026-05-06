Jane Fonda Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Ted Turner After Mogul's Death

Jane Fonda has shared a loving goodbye to her ex-husband Ted Turner ... saying he had a big life and brilliant mind.

The actress posted to social media Wednesday following CNN's announcement of their founder's passing ... and she shared a photo of the two holding one another.

She dropped a long caption in which she heaped praise on her ex-husband ... noting he was the first man who could really take care of her.

Fonda says Ted gave her confidence ... and she praised his vulnerability ... noting men like Ted aren't usually taught to show that side of themselves, but he had no issue doing so.

Ted taught her about nature -- fishing and hunting -- and business, Fonda says ... calling him a supreme strategist. He didn't rarely end up in second place, but Fonda says he's only the second-most competitive person she's ever met ... coming in #2 behind 4-time Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn.

Fonda admits they had a complicated marriage ... but she says she still loved him deeply ... and adds his five children are doing alright after his passing.

She ends her post with, "Rest in Peace, dearest Ted. You are loved and you will be remembered.

Remember ... Ted and Jane met at a charity event in 1990 while she was still married to liberal activist Tom Hayden. After divorcing Hayden, Ted called her up -- and the two tied the knot in 1991. The marriage was the third for each of them.

The two separated in 2000 and divorced in 2001 ... but maintained an amicable relationship. Fonda grew emotional while talking about Turner at a charity event last year -- telling the crowd that he couldn't be in attendance, but he was with her in her heart.

As we reported ... Ted passed away Wednesday after a years-long battle with dementia.

Turner is best known for founding CNN, and his media empire also included TBS Superstation, TNT, the Cartoon Network, and at one time, most of MGM Studios' film library.

He owned several Atlanta sports franchises -- including the Braves and Hawks -- during his lifetime as well.

He was 87.