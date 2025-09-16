Meryl Streep, Stephen King and More React to Robert Redford's Death

Robert Redford has died ... and celebrities are reacting to the sudden loss of the legendary actor and director.

The tributes poured in Tuesday morning, with Hillary Clinton saying she "always admired" the "true American icon." She applauded him for the causes he supported, writing ... "He championed progressive values like protecting the environment and access to the arts while creating opportunities for new generations of activists and filmmakers."

Meryl Streep said in a statement to TMZ ... “One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend.”

Jane Fonda said in a statement to Deadline, “It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.”

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan listed some of his favorite movies in which Redford starred -- "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "The Sting," "The Way We Were" and "All The President's Men."

Author and activist Marianne Williamson commemorated his contributions to both cinema and American society, penning ... "Few people did more in their lifetime to contribute to American society than Robert Redford. In areas ranging from film to environmentalism to politics, he used his enormous power to help create a better world."

The tributes didn't stop there -- they came flooding in from Stephen King, Rosie O'Donnell, William Shatner, Colman Domingo and more.

ICYMI, Redford founded Park City, Utah's famous Sundance Film Festival ... and Utah Governor Spencer Cox honored his "lasting contribution" to the state, posting on X ... "He cherished our landscapes and built a legacy that made Utah a home for storytelling and creativity. Through Sundance and his devotion to conservation, he shared Utah with the world."

As we reported, Redford died in his sleep Tuesday morning at his home in Sundance, Utah. His cause of death has not yet been released.

He was 89.