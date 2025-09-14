Bobby Hart, Monkees Songwriter, Dead at 86

Bobby Hart, one half of the powerhouse songwriting duo Boyce and Hart who helped catapult the Monkees to pop culture domination in the ‘60s, has died.

Hart passed away at his Los Angeles home, his friend and co-author Glenn Ballantyne confirmed Sunday, adding the music legend had been in declining health since breaking his hip last year.

Alongside songwriting partner Tommy Boyce, Hart crafted some of the Monkees’ most enduring hits, including their theme song with the instantly recognizable line, "Here we come, walkin' down the street" as well as the chart-topping "Last Train to Clarksville" and the rock staple "(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone."

Boyce and Hart weren't just behind the scenes ... they scored their own hits like "I Wonder What She's Doing Tonight," and appeared on sitcoms like "I Dream of Jeannie" and "Bewitched."

Beyond the Monkees, their catalog included the ballad "I Wanna Be Free" and the theme to the soap opera "Days of Our Lives."

Bobby was 86.