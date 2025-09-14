Boxing Star Ricky Hatton Dead at 46

Ricky Hatton -- "The Hitman" -- has died just weeks after announcing a surprise return to the ring.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the legendary fighter was found dead at his home in England early Sunday morning, adding his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Tributes flooded in for Hatton, one of Britain's most beloved boxing icons. Former champ Amir Khan wrote, "Today we lost not only one of Britain's greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior."

Olympic boxer Anthony Fowler shared, "Feel sick. RIP Ricky Hatton." Piers Morgan added: "RIP Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton, 46. Found dead at his home in Manchester ... what incredibly sad news."

Hatton, who earned an MBE, captured world titles in two weight classes and became a fan favorite for his relentless style in the ring. Since retiring, he worked as a promoter and trainer and even appeared on "Dancing on Ice" last year.

He famously had Noel and Liam Gallagher from British rock band Oasis walk him into the ring in 2008 and later attended their reunion shows.

Ricky was 46.